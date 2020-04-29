We, retired doctor of orthopedic medicine Dr. Jack Billion of Sioux Falls and retired 22-year legislator Frank Kloucek of Scotland, ask people to stay home, but when you must go out, wear face masks in all public spaces like grocery stores.
The recent Massachusetts Institute of Technology study has proven that COVID droplets from humans can travel up to 27 feet in laboratory conditions. The implementation of dust mask or face mask policies should have been mandated long ago.
We need to look at the world around us and see what is working in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. Face masks are working to reduce the infection rate. Please use them when you go out into the public.
The Czech Republic has mandated face masks for office workers and in all public situations. If the Czech Republic can do this, why cannot we at least voluntarily do so? One can be a carrier of this disease and not know it. To protect yourself and others, please wear a face mask. It falls to us to protect our communities.
Frank Kloucek
Jack Billion
Sioux Falls, April 20