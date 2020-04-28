The Lake County Food Pantry wishes to offer its thanks for the many donations we have received in recent weeks and continue to receive. The collection from the Saturday night COVID Cruise was much appreciated, generous and a positive demonstration of caring.
The Food Pantry is open and welcomes those who need help. Every donation is valuable and makes a difference, especially in these challenging time.
On behalf of those who will have food available to them because of the support for the Food Pantry, thank you.
Jeff Nelson
Madison, April 27