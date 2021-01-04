I would like to express my appreciation to all the Madison and surrounding area residents who generously contributed to the local 2020 Salvation Army Red Kettle drive. Your generosity resulted in setting a new local record, as $13,638 was raised.
Thank you to those who secretly dropped in large bills and a gold coin and to those who dug deep down in their purses and pockets to share a portion of the few dollars and cents that you might have had to help others in our area.
As a reminder, the money raised from the local kettle drive stays in Lake County. Thank you for allowing me to wish you a Merry Christmas and to converse with you as I rang the bell; to Sunshine and Lewis for allowing us to ring the bells in front of their businesses; and to the following who volunteered their time to help ring the bells this season: Country Swingers 4-H Club, Country Cousins 4-H Club, Lake County 4-H Junior Leaders, Kim Callies, Jerry, Jane and John Eilertson, George Meyer, Deb Sorenson, Larry Leeds and Jerry Farrell.
Have a Happy New Year and I'll see you again during the 2021 Red Kettle drive.
Marty Warns
Madison, Jan. 1