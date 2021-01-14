Like December 7th and September 11th, January 6th is a tragic date in American history.
Whatever collective or individual corrections we need to make as citizens for contributing to a climate in which the violence at the U.S. Capitol could happen, let us make them.
Whatever self-awareness the prime player in inciting the riot needs to come to, may he come to it and go forward doing better.
It would be significant if with one voice our national leaders would speak up and say the president dishonored his office in this reckless act of self-interest. They may not do this. Many may think: let's just let the clock run down. At least, and I commend them, Twitter and Facebook closed the inflammatory accounts used by the president.
I am grateful for the leadership of private enterprise, and I still maintain that we the people cannot be content with a conception of government that seems afraid to actively and constructively take part in promoting a free country that is healthy and safe.
I am not interested in partisanship, punishment or public humiliation. I am calling for truth, conciliation, repairing wrongs and, as the poet Seamus Heaney writes, "a great sea-change on the far side of revenge," as well as the commitment to the truth spoken by another poet, W.H. Auden, that "we must love one another or die."
1/6/21. Never forget. Never again.
Casualene Meyer
Madison, Jan. 13