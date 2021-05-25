Today, I would like to provide one small bit of accurate and verifiable information for people to discuss. These facts can be easily confirmed by going to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation website. There you will find that in February 2020, the South Dakota pre-pandemic unemployment rate was 3.3%. In February 2021, as the pandemic continued for one year, the South Dakota unemployment rate was 3.0%. The percentage of people receiving unemployment this year is lower than during the same pre-pandemic month last year.
Extra unemployment payments are not the cause of the labor shortage in South Dakota. It is a numbers game and we do not have enough people in the state to fill all of the available jobs.
The facts tell the truth. Please share them.
Brad Haar
Madison, May 20