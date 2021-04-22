We want to thank Gale Pifer for his fine letter to the editor. His information on the history of the Leader, the Hunter family and the new owners was good to know.
The Daily Leader has been a big part of Madison since 1890. They have covered Madison and the surrounding community events with continuing diligence. We have subscribed to the Daily Leader for over 50 years and will continue to do so.
We say thanks to the Daily Leader for all these years serving us with a quality newspaper and look forward to its continuation. Thank you.
Gene and Patty Phillips
Madison, April 22