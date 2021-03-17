Trees in South Dakota are both precious and important. They are vital to our environment, our wildlife and our well-being. They serve as breaks to strong prairie winds, banks for carbon and enhancements for crop and livestock farming. They were what made early South Dakota communities habitable and beautiful. They provided protection for rural families as they went about the business of raising crops, livestock and families.
Unfortunately, we have all witnessed in the last several decades the destruction and removal of trees in our rural areas. It became commonplace for some new landowners of farming tracts to remove entire building sites, half-mile tree groves and other tree sites.
What became apparent was that removing trees was more about recreational destruction and less about being practical. This destructive behavior continues on and on to the determent of the common good.
Recently, a 160-acre tract of farmland was sold south of Madison. Now a half-mile-long tree grove is being ripped out. For most people, it is a heartbreaking view.
As I stated before, trees are a benefit for the common good. Because of that, we as a people and state should establish a Tree Protection Trust Fund. The goal of the fund would be to provide funding for measures to protect trees. The fund would be started with incubator monies from the state of South Dakota. If we have monies to do TV commercials showing a governor shooting pheasants, we certainly have money for wildlife habitat.
The trust fund could gain funding from private foundations, corporations and generous individuals. One simple measure would be funding to pay for the property taxes for the ground upon which tree groves stand. This would give private landowners the assistance they may need to keep trees.
Most of all, we need to appreciate a better moral ethic for the land and the resources that lie within. My parents were part of an effort in the 1970s of a document authored by Catholic bishops in the 12-state Heartland area called "Strangers and Guests." Within that document was a recognition by what the titled suggested -- upon this land we are but Strangers and Guests. That humble reality means we are to protect the land for the common good.
Charlie Johnson
Madison, March 16