We want to take time to explain the decision to close. It was definitely not the lack of business. We have had several people interested in the building, and our copier leases were up, so we took the opportunity to get out of the printing business.
It has been a great 20 years. Madison and surrounding communities do not disappoint in regard to supporting the local businesses. We have enjoyed being in business here in Madison. We have had the opportunity to meet so many here and in our surrounding communities. Thank you all for your support and please continue to support our local businesses.
Marshall & Bonnie Dennert
Madison, Jan. 18