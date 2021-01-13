We cannot let the attempted violent or political coup slide like a lot of Republicans want. After supporting Trump and his lies and violent hate-filled tweets, they now want to say that for "unity," let us just forget it all happened and move on.
I say bull. What happened is the most dangerous assault on our Republic since the Civil War. And those that helped foment this just want it to disappear because it failed. They would be now making heroes out of those who violently overthrew our Democracy if they succeeded, but it did not work, and they do not want to be blamed for it.
I can see that. If you rob a bank and get caught, all you want to do is give the money back and say I did not mean it, or that person lied about what we were doing.
We Americans need to hold everyone accountable who supported Trump over these last four years.
Brent Cox
Sturgis, Jan. 11