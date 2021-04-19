An event occurred in Madison on March 1 which many in the community might have missed. It was the end of one important family business and the beginning of another.
The Hunter family turned over the reins of The Madison Daily Leader to another family-owned business, Wick Communications. I personally was very interested in the sale of the local newspaper because I worked for three generations of the Hunter family, beginning with Grandfather George Hunter in 1964, after I left The Associated Press. Then I worked for Merrill Hunter and finally for Jon Hunter.
All three publishers made this community a wonderful place to work and live. George was a newsman's newsman. He never forgot this community. He was one of those who worked hard to get East River Electric Power Cooperative to establish its headquarters here.
Merrill brought the newspaper into the new century. When I arrived on the scene, the newspaper was still being printed with hot lead. Merrill converted that publication to being an offset newspaper. In fact, The Madison Daily Leader was the first offset printed newspaper in South Dakota.
Jon Hunter refined the business side of the publication and played a key role in the development of Dakota State University.
Despite a 17-year absence from the Leader newsroom while I was member and public relations director for Sioux Valley Electric, I worked for the newspaper until retiring in 2001. Even during those years spent at Sioux Valley Electric, I was a regular visitor at The Madison Daily Leader, as the newspaper printed a monthly magazine for the rural electric cooperative.
In retirement, I couldn't completely stay away from the newspaper and from time to time still wrote some stories for the newspaper.
I said I worked at the Daily Leader, but for me it wasn't really work at all. I enjoyed every minute of every day at the newspaper. In days gone past, the Madison Daily Leader didn't just hire people; it adopted them. Several members of the same family were employees of the newspaper.
The people of Madison are very lucky indeed to have a daily newspaper. Most towns the size of Madison do not. Newspapers absolutely cover life in a community better than any other media. Coverage is given about all aspects of community life, from City Hall and other government offices to those stories about individuals who make an important contribution to the town.
Merchants get their messages to potential customers through the pages of the newspaper. Radio, television and the internet can't match the impact made by a newspaper. What proud grandmother doesn't clip a picture or story about some student athlete? Try cutting a photo out of a radio or television broadcast.
Now, 74 years later, the Hunter family is no longer shaping news coverage in Madison. In their place, however, is another family. Wick Communications is a family-owned business with 27 newspapers and another 18 specialty publications in 11 states. Headquartered in Arizona, Wick Communications also owns the Pierre Capital Journal in South Dakota.
The media firm was started in 1984 by Milton I. Wick and his brother James. Milton was born in Bowdle, S.D. He entered the newspaper business in 1926. He had two sons, Walter and Robert. Today Francis Wick is the CEO of the family-owned news business. He, too, is a third-generation newspaper man, just like the Hunters were. Filling the publisher role for the Madison paper is Kim Benedict. She has a solid background in journalism and served as publisher at several different newspapers, most recently in Oklahoma.
Francis Wick said locally crafted, professionally done journalism is what a newspaper offers. Local newspapers have the best opportunity to assist the business community. Those were the same ideals expressed by the Hunters.
So, a new family will shepherd the Madison Daily Leader. Madison residents are lucky indeed to have their own newspaper -- one devoted to this community.
Gale Pifer
Sioux Falls, April 15