To Senator Thune, Senator Rounds, and Representative Johnson:
America stands at a crossroad -- a choice between defending democracy or allowing it to wither. Germany stood at the same crossroad in the 1930s and chose to follow a demagogue's rhetoric about making Germany great again. The resulting dictatorship drew Germany and the world into unimaginable catastrophe.
America has already started down the wrong road. You have yourself experienced a mob attack inspired by America's demagogue. Are we going to continue down this road, or are you willing to honor your oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic?
The president needs to be held legally accountable for his appalling assault on democracy. There is more at stake than simply punishing wrongdoing.
If we are to protect democracy for our children and grandchildren, this sort of deliberate malfeasance at the highest level of our government must be strictly prosecuted. It cannot stand as an acceptable norm.
We are in crisis, and you have a pivotal role to play. You have a choice between courageous patriotism or short-term political opportunism. I hope it is a clear choice.
History will record your action or inaction at this critical time with the same clarity and perspective that recorded the German experience of the past century.
Mads Andenas
Howard, Jan. 11