"Food Brings Everyone to the Table" is the theme for this year's National Ag Week.
National Ag Week is celebrated March 21-26 to recognize the importance of American agriculture. South Dakota has over 30,000 farm and ranch families who work daily to ensure a safe and affordable product not just for people in South Dakota but across the world. Of those 30,000 farm and ranch families, there are approximately 730 in Lake County. Agriculture is South Dakota's number one industry.
Technology has made great changes in how our food is grown and processed; however, the dedication, hard work and long hours the farmers and producers provide daily has not.
It is true that "Food Brings Everyone to the Table," but we must remember to thank those farmers and ranchers who make that happen. As we celebrate National Ag Week, the Lake County Conservation District supervisors want to thank those farmers, ranchers and producers who work hard to produce our food and who work diligently to protect our natural resources.
Carolyn Rudebusch
Madison, March 23