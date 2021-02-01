Gov. Noem proposed combining the South Dakota Department of Natural Resources with the Department of Agriculture. An emergency proposal nonetheless. Catering to the hunger of a few.
This is objected to by many South Dakota groups, agricultural ones also. We don't wish to destroy our natural resources. The fabric of the cloth that this state is known for...
Please give your state legislators a call to reverse this bad proposal. Call 605-773-3821 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. when in the session or email them on the Legislative Research Council website.
Richard Kloucek
Scotland, Jan. 27