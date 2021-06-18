Editor, The Daily Leader:
In Dakota Energy's recent letter to the member/owners, Chad Felderman said "there has been no decision made on whether or not to leave East River." Why has Dakota Energy management signed a letter of intent with Guzman Energy? Why have they filed a lawsuit against East River and hired Lee Shoenbeck and three lawyers from Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP?
In the recent Dakota Energy letter, why did Chad say it is wrong to show the net benefit (of $800 million) from Basin's gasification plant? Is it because at the town hall meeting and in their recent letter they showed only the expenses and left off the income?
Our fathers and grandfathers worked hard to set up the rural cooperative systems. They were good people that worked hard for the rural communities to set up reliable systems with local representation. Dakota Energy and Guzman are trying to tear apart these co-ops. Would Guzman benefit twice from the member/owners? Once for profit from the power they sell and once for interest on the millions from a buyout and legal expense loan? Guzman is a for-profit company that puts nothing back into the system and could potentially be sold to a foreign entity.
Let's honor our fathers' and grandfathers' hard work this weekend by signing the petition from 10:00 to 1:00 at The Ranch Cafe in Miller on Saturday, June 19, or 11:00 to 1:00 on Sunday, June 20, at The Plains in Huron. Dakota Energy member/owners can also contact one of the members listed in the letter from Concerned Members of Dakota Energy. Let's keep our co-op local.
Twyla Folk
Huron, June 21