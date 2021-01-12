Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If snow occurs with these strong winds visibility reductions will become likely. Stay tuned for updates on this potential. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&