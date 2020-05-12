Memorial Day 2020 will look like no other Memorial Day in our recollection.
Due to COVID-19, the Sheron-Faiferlick American Legion Post 105, Nunda, will not host Memorial Day ceremonies at Prairie Queen Cemetery, Lake Madison Cemetery or Lake Park Cemetery this year. Many of our veterans are in the vulnerable age groups more susceptible to the coronavirus. The changes are for the safety of both the veterans and the public.
Rather, I ask each of you to thank a veteran for their years of service, fly a flag or visit the local cemetery.
The Nunda Post 105 will place flags at each veteran's grave at the three cemeteries. Our Post is supported by the Country Swingers 4-H leaders and members who will place white wooden crosses at each veteran's and Auxiliary member's grave. On Memorial Day this year, there will be no poppies placed on the crosses or potluck lunch.
Please visit one of these beautiful cemeteries with flags flying contrasted by the white crosses at veterans' graves and flowers in full bloom throughout the cemetery.
The American Legion organization itself was 100 years old in 2019. Nunda Post 105 was founded in that first year by a group of dedicated veterans. Charter members were Emer Loner, Bennett Tufty, Lawrence Holte, Mahlon Holman, Max Rodman, Clifford Pederson, Gunder Borgard, Philip Pederson, Helmer Tollefson and Robert Gauthun, all of Nunda, SD; Nordahl Lee, Frederick Lee and Alfred Bortnem, all of Volga, SD; John Bayington, Arcadia, FL; and Adolph Berg, Peever, SD.
The Nunda Post was named in honor of Carl Sheron, who was killed in 1918 during World War I. In 1947, the Post changed its name to also honor Walter Faiferlick, who was killed in 1945 during World War II. In the early years, the Post was a social hub of activity in the Nunda community. They hosted picnics, dances, card parties, hunts and all types of ball games.
The Post also provided that little something extra for those in need locally, as well as providing support to Boys Town, the Abbott House, the Red Cross, the Children's Home and the Polio Fund. They coordinated with the Salvation Army to provide supplies for families in need and served as the contact for veterans' benefits for returning soldiers.
Today, Nunda Post 105 continues to support the local community, charitable and veteran organizations. Bingo and card-playing highlight the annual fund-raising event each fall. The Legion Hall is filled to capacity with people supporting the local Legion Post.
While Post membership is smaller now, members are dedicated to preserving their history, promoting patriotism and supporting the principles of the American Legion. Please show your support to veterans for their sacrifices made, both on and off the battlefield. They fought for our country, our freedoms and our flag.
To our men and women in uniform, past, present and future, thank you!
Rolly Wosje
Nunda Post commander
Nunda, May 7