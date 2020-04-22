The purpose of this letter is to express public thanks to our postal workers for doing their essential work during the current pandemic.
More than that, it is an invitation to readers to join me in contacting our South Dakota representatives, Dusty Johnson, John Thune and Mike Rounds, and to urge them to support the U.S. Postal Service in COVID-19 relief legislation.
In speaking up for the postal service, we speak up for ourselves, because as residents of rural America, we have long been blessed to have a local post office and regular, reliable mail service thanks to the U.S. Postal Service and its employees.
Casualene Meyer
Madison, April 22