A Canadian company would like to mine uranium in southwest South Dakota and is seeking appropriate permits from the state. While that process is necessary, we believe the project should be rejected just based on common environmental sense.
Powertech Industries Inc., a subsidiary of Azarga Uranium based in British Columbia, Canada, would use a mining process known as In-situ leaching that would use vast amounts of groundwater to dissolve uranium, then bring it to the surface.
When we say vast amounts, we're serious. The plan is to use about 9,000 gallons per minute of water. For reference, the entire city of Rapid City uses around 6,500 gallons of water per minute. The water would come from two aquifers used to provide drinking water to towns in Fall River and Custer counties, including Hot Springs.
The Rapid City Journal quoted Susan Henderson, a rancher from Edgemont, as saying no mining company has ever sufficiently restored an aquifer's water quality after contaminating it and that she does not have faith that Powertech would be the first.
Coincidentally, the permitting application comes not long after an unrelated mining disaster at Black Hawk, in which two hidden, former mines collapsed, causing an entire residential neighborhood to be permanently evacuated. Homeowners have filed a $75 million lawsuit, but there are no records of who dug the mines.
The state Water Management Board will review the application, and that entity should be thorough in its scientific review. But we believe common sense should also be used to deny the permit for this proposed project.
-- Jon M. Hunter