Last year at this time, our softball and baseball diamonds were empty. If kids enjoyed water play, it was in their back yard or with family at the lake. Tourist attractions were closed and staycations took the place of vacations.
This year is a different story.
As the nation opens back up as a result of the reduced number of COVID-19 cases and the thousands of Americans who have been vaccinated, summer is back in full swing.
So, not only are the area's children and young adults back at competitive play, but tournaments like this weekend's annual Interlakes Youth Fastpitch Softball Father's Day Tournament help drive the local economy with visitors who buy gas, stay in our motels, eat at local restaurants and make purchases in our retail establishments.
The competition keeps kids active and gives them a chance to learn teamwork as well as socialize with teammates. And kudos to the coaches, families and friends who invest time and effort making sure team members have the right equipment, get to practice and the games and show up to support and cheer them on.
Fifty-four teams have entered this year's tournament featuring 10U to 18U. It's a great opportunity for a low-cost family-friendly outing and the chance to cheer on our local teams.
The tournament begins Friday at 5 p.m. at Baughman-Belatti Park. On Saturday and Sunday, games will also be played at the Thue Softball Complex. Admission is $5 per day and the championship games will be played on Sunday.
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, head on down to the ballpark. It's a great time to have some family fun, enjoy a ballgame and give thanks that, as a nation, we've pulled through the pandemic and are coming back strong!
-- Kim Benedict