Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday on three counts related to the killing of George Floyd in 2020. We did not watch the entire trial and, therefore, can make no conclusions about the verdicts.
But we believe we can say they may have boosted the public's confidence in the justice system.
We certainly know people who believe Chauvin was innocent, that Floyd died of a different cause, or that his criminal past deserved the harsh physical treatment by Chauvin. But it's fair to say most observers believe Chauvin was guilty of murdering Floyd.
Regardless, verdicts of innocent would have reinforced the belief by some that police are not subject to the same treatment under the law that citizens are. There were also issues of police brutality and race in the case. The guilty verdicts, to many people, proved that the justice system works as it should.
We also believe the openness of the trial (every minute was livestreamed on the internet, and there was extraordinary media coverage by national, regional and local journalists) contributed to boosting public confidence. When trials are closed, there is a sense that injustice occurs behind the scenes. When they are open, people can observe the thorough, lengthy and sometimes tedious process of bringing a person to justice.
Locally, we don't believe residents have the same distrust of the criminal justice system as citizens of big cities do. Here, the police, lawyers, judges and members of the juries are our neighbors. They may belong to the same church or civic organization. They may have children who are in school with our children. We have more faith in the process because we know the people.
Hopefully, many others will join us in believing the criminal justice system is fair -- not perfect, but fair.
-- Jon M. Hunter