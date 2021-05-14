As state residents, we want everyone to have what they need to live happily and successfully. No one wants their neighbors or family members to be hungry or cold or hot, depending on the season.
Conversely, most people don't want to support, through tax-funded programs, able-bodied individuals who could be working. Particularly when jobs are abundant. That's why we support Gov. Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation in their decision to terminate participation in the federal government's pandemic-related unemployment assistance programs.
Certainly, unemployment plays a crucial role in supporting individuals who have lost jobs through no fault of their own. It bridges the financial gap until another place of employment can be found. And, while the federal unemployment supplement of $300 was welcome relief in the height of the pandemic when businesses shut down and residents may have been unable to work due to COVID-related illness, South Dakota is back open for business, and the lack of a labor force is a major obstacle to continued growth.
The state will continue to pay regular claims, but the federal boost will go away as of the week of June 26. Hopefully, that will be an impetus for individuals currently drawing unemployment to return to the workforce.
We've heard the argument that available jobs are not attractive and pay is too low; however, most employers value good employees, and promotions and pay raises will come to those who do a good job -- it just doesn't happen overnight. Particularly in this climate as businesses work to overcome revenue and supply chain shortages caused by the pandemic.
In this week alone, we've published employment ads for Raven Aerostar, Cole's Petroleum, Falcon Plastics, City of Madison, Children's Care Corner and Buffalo Ridge Concrete, just to name a few businesses that have job openings.
Economic recovery is crucial to prosperity for our state and every individual living in it. A strong workforce can make the difference between success and financial challenges.
When everybody works, everybody wins.
-- Kim Benedict