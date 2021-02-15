South Dakota legislators are discussing changes to voting laws in the state, most of them under the banner "let's make a good system better."
The changes come in the wake of a national election during a pandemic that experts deemed secure and effective. More voters nationwide participated than ever before.
Voting laws change, of course, over time. The most recent substantial change for South Dakota was to allow more absentee voting over a longer period of time. The state has not embraced electronic voting technologies.
South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett is working to convince lawmakers to pass his proposal to allow citizens to register to vote online, which he says would help rural voters and make voter registration records more accurate.
On the other hand, Rep. Drew Dennert of Aberdeen is bringing a bill that would bar the secretary of state from sending out applications for absentee voting. The House has passed it, and it will soon be considered by a Senate committee. Another proposal would require election officials to stay at ballot counting locations until all votes are counted.
While these bills consider detailed changes to voting laws, we want to keep our eye on the big picture. We want to encourage as many people as possible to register to vote, then do so. We want people to be informed when casting their ballots.
Registering to vote online makes sense to us. Registrations can be double-checked for accuracy and compared to other records for inconsistencies. That would help people who may have trouble making it to a county courthouse for a manual registration process and would encourage participation.
The actual act of voting, however, should not be considered to be done online. There are too many potential security issues to have complete faith in the systems. In-person and absentee voting should allow convenient voting by everyone who chooses to.
-- Jon M. Hunter