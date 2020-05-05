We admire the spirit of the Class of 2020 for making the end of their senior year memorable.
While we haven't talk to a lot of seniors, the ones we've spoken with are handling the pandemic with an optimistic spirit. They are sending out announcements, hanging their graduation gowns and letter jackets in front windows, putting signs in the front yard, setting up Zoom sessions to discuss celebrations that can be creatively done online.
Some have even gone so far as saying their graduation year will be unique and will be remembered much longer than others, due to the unique circumstances of the pandemic.
South Dakota seniors may enjoy their graduation a little more than those in states with strict lockdown rules. We expect most graduates will celebrate with their families. The traditional photo display or slide show at the reception could still be emailed to friends and relatives.
Some other graduation traditions will be modified or delayed. Most churches recognize high school graduates within their congregations, and some provide a gift such as a quilt. The public recognition may not occur, but the gifts still can be delivered.
Final concerts, recitals or athletic events have been canceled, but we've also seen videos of performances circulating among music teachers, school faculty and fellow students.
Graduates will still spend time at the dining room table writing thank-you notes. It may not be a fun activity, but the cards are important to the relative or friend receiving them.
We offer our best wishes to the Class of 2020 and express our admiration for keeping your heads up during these unique times.
-- Jon M. Hunter