Gov. Kristi Noem told South Dakota's tourism industry on Monday to prepare for a strong rebound this summer, following effects of the coronavirus pandemic on nationwide travel (see story in Tuesday's Daily Leader).
The governor said the state would try to help tourism-oriented businesses hire enough workers for the summer season. She said the state usually focuses exclusively on bringing more people to the state but that the Department of Tourism and Department of Labor and Regulation will provide assistance in getting enough people to work in the industry this year.
We're glad to see the optimism after the economic downturn of the last year. Lake County depends greatly on tourism, even though we often think of large-scale tourism like visiting Mt. Rushmore, the Sturgis Bike Rally or highly publicized events in other cities.
Tourism in Lake County includes Prairie Village and its annual steam threshing jamboree, visitors and campers at Lake Herman State Park and Walker's Point Recreation Area, other visitors to local lakes, hunting, fishing, youth sports tournaments, motorcycle tours and much more. Many events were cancelled last year but are back on the calendar for 2021.
Besides the destinations themselves, other businesses such as hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and retail businesses should benefit from the increased traffic. Hotels, in particular, were hard hit during 2020.
We're eager to welcome visitors to Lake County, and we want to make sure they have a good experience, perhaps to come back in the future or tell their friends to visit also.
-- Jon M. Hunter