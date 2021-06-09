This spring's hot, dry weather may well cause a flurry of firefighting this summer.
Lawns in Madison look like early August, with some grasses even going dormant already for lack of rain. Almost any plants not shaded by trees are showing dryness and distress.
Add to that the winds that sometimes blow this time of year, and it looks like the elements of wildfires.
On Monday, Madison firefighters were called out twice to put out fires. The first was a camper at Lake Madison, which was totaled and damaged others campers nearby. The second was a grass fire north of Madison that spread to burn three or four acres of grassland.
Both of those fires could have been worse, but our local volunteer firefighters responded quickly.
The Madison Fire Department responded to 84 calls for help in 2020, and Fire Chief Randy Minnaert conservatively estimated that the fires caused more than $1 million in damage. Nineteen of those were grass or brush fires. Volunteer firefighters donated more than 550 hours of their time in service to our community last year.
Let's see if we can reduce the number of hours our friends have to respond by practicing good fire safety, especially during these dry conditions outside.
-- Jon M. Hunter