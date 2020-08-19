Both Dakota State University and the Madison Central School District have established sounds plans for reopening school during the coronavirus pandemic. We'll soon know if they reduce transmission of the virus.
Both institutions acknowledge that they're dealing with the unknown, with just about everything in the last six months being different than any other public health issue. Even so, our discussions with administrators from both schools indicated that they left no stone unturned in finding the best way to bring students back.
At Dakota State, we've seen drastic changes in the move-in process for residence halls and have learned of protocols for dealing with any students who test positive. Every building on campus has been altered in some way to increase distancing, improve sanitization or increase ventilation.
We've been particularly impressed as to mask-wearing by students. Young people are sometimes criticized for being cavalier about the virus, but we've seen many students wear masks faithfully, even outside, and avoid close contact with faculty, staff or other students.
At Madison Central, faculty and staff are working with a broader range of student ages, from kindergarten to high school seniors, so different protocols are in place throughout the district. Administrators have also developed a series of alternative plans -- called Levels -- that schools can switch to as the school year progresses, based on community cases of COVID-19.
This summer may have been the most challenging that local school administrators have faced in their careers. We expect their work to pay off during the school year.
-- Jon M. Hunter