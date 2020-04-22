Madison's city commissioners approved another phase of the city's electrical system upgrade this week as part of a multi-year plan to improve the infrastructure.
Utility Director Brad Lawrence told commissioners that this year's project would be the "last big one," indicating future upgrade projects will be smaller.
It comes just at the right time, as city revenues may fall due to the slowdown during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, had commissioners known several months ago about the slowdown, they may have postponed this year's project.
City revenues come from several sources, but revenues from the Electric Department dwarf the others.
We don't yet know how electric revenues will change with the economic slowdown. We do believe revenues will drop less than other parts of the country, since Madison's major manufacturers haven't been closed. But school closings, along with most Dakota State University students leaving Madison for the rest of the spring semester, will have an effect.
We have been supporters of the infrastructure upgrade projects over the years, but we also believe this is a good time to hit "pause" on future upgrades. Electric rates have risen substantially in recent years, part of which is used to finance the upgrades. Commissioners should be looking for opportunities to help citizens and businesses through this slowdown, and setting utility rates is a good place to start.
One of the reasons for recent local price increases was the high cost of wholesale power, due to drought conditions on the Missouri River, as well as new peaks in demand in Madison. Both of those reasons should be moderated now, which would cause wholesale power costs to flatten or drop.
We're glad the electrical system upgrades are largely complete, as reliability and efficiency have been improved. But it's a good time to take a break.
-- Jon M. Hunter