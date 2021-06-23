South Dakota attorney general Jason Ravnsborg is going on trial as a defendant in late August. A recent court document filed on his behalf objects to cameras or audio recordings during the trial.
Ravnsborg, as the top elected law enforcement official in the state, is used to being on the prosecution side of the courtroom. Previous attorneys general, including Larry Long and Marty Jackley, have supported the use of cameras in courtrooms. As a defendant, Ravnsborg apparently doesn't want the openness the case deserves.
Trials in South Dakota and all other states are open to the public, but cameras (either still cameras or video) are allowed in some states but not others. South Dakota law allows audio coverage of trials with the judge's permission, but video or still cameras are allowed only as long as all parties (judge, defense and prosecution) agree to them. If any of the three parties says no, cameras are not allowed.
Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges relating to a Sept. 12 accident when the car he was driving struck and killed Joe Boever along a Hyde County highway near Highmore. He is charged with careless driving, operating a vehicle while on an electronic device and driving outside of his lane.
We've supported the concept of cameras in courtrooms as part of an ongoing effort to open government operations to the public and to provide transparency. In many cases, the openness allows greater understanding and trust in the process. The Derek Chauvin trial held in Minneapolis earlier this year evidently was a good example, as not only Chauvin was on trial, but fairness of the judicial system was as well.
We doubt it will happen, but we'd like to see Ravnsborg's attorney withdraw the request to close the trial to cameras. A trial like this should be able to be viewed and understood by the public, and the fact that a publicly elected official is a defendant is even more reason.
-- Jon M. Hunter