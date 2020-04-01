We wrote Monday about how the final day of the 2020 South Dakota legislative session would be like no other in the state's history. It lived up to that distinction, and more.
The coronavirus outbreak drove virtually everything on the final day's agenda, which is normally a modestly quiet day to consider overriding any vetoes that the governor issued, or to consider small "style" changes in recently passed bills.
Instead, the legislature considered nearly a dozen new bills, all relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
Most legislators participated from a distance electronically, while some still met in person, trying to keep social distancing guidelines in place. So communication was harder, since a legislator couldn't walk a few feet to talk to a fellow legislator, or take a moment to visit in person with a constituent or state employee.
The topics and circumstances caused extra tension, even charges of personal misconduct, made only worse by extending past midnight. The session finally adjourned around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
In the end, most of the bills were passed, awaiting the governor's signature, including the postponement of local elections and waiving of instruction hours requirements for schools to get through the year. Bills to grant broader powers to counties and the secretary of health to shut down businesses and public places did not pass.
Expect more intense legislative action when the legislature will meet in a special session, currently scheduled for June. Very difficult budget decisions are on the agenda.
-- Jon M. Hunter
