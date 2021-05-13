While a cyberattack on an East Coast pipeline company may seem distant to us in Lake County, it does give us a stark example of something that could happen here.
Colonial Pipeline Co., which operates a 5,500-mile pipeline that delivers 45% of the gasoline and jet fuel supplied to the U.S. East Coast, said Friday that it had been the victim of a ransomware attack. The criminals get inside an organization's computer system and lock it up, or threaten to make confidential data public, demanding a ransom payment to allow the organization to use its computers again.
In this case, Colonial quickly took certain systems offline to contain the threat. The company said those actions "temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of our IT systems, which we are actively in the process of restoring."
Stopping the flow of gasoline to terminals and gas stations almost instantly created shortages and outages for motorists and delivery vehicles. Colonial expects operations to start returning to normal this weekend.
We probably know more about cybersecurity than most communities, considering the expertise of Dakota State University in Madison and the Daily Leader's frequent coverage of DSU's substantial influence in the field. But just because we know about it doesn't make us immune from an attack that could have a big negative impact on us.
Critical infrastructure, such as East River Electric's transmission system that provides electricity to local cooperatives over 40,000 square miles in South Dakota and Minnesota, is a good example. East River is diligent in its effort to prevent attacks and offers cybersecurity defense services to its customers to prevent anything bad happening at that level. We've also known of small businesses that have been victims of such attacks which cost them time, money and reputation.
Because so much of our world now has some connection to the internet, we each have a responsibility to our families, employers or other organizations we interact with to understand how to play defense against such attacks. There are plenty of tip sheets or longer classes available for those who want to know more. That type of training could pay off for us locally.
-- Jon M. Hunter