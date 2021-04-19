The Madison City Commission merged the recreation trail committee into the overall Park Board last month, but that shouldn't mean our city's interest in expanding recreational trails is ending.
The former committee was created many years ago to construct a trail to be used by walkers, runners and bicyclists to improve fitness and outdoor recreation. Doing so is harder than it sounds, often because of land acquisition and construction funds. Even when funds were available, getting it done has been difficult. In 2002, grant money from the state Game, Fish & Parks Department had to be returned because the county couldn't obtain easements on private property.
But a trail was constructed in 2007 -- and later expanded -- that can be considered a big success. It starts at Flynn Field and extends to Johnson's Point on the north side of Lake Madison and to Woodland Marina on the west side. Another spur goes west to St. Thomas Cemetery.
Many plans to expand the trail to Lake Herman State Park have been proposed but never executed. Safety and easements have typically been the roadblocks.
Even so, we shouldn't give up on that extension. It would be a fabulous destination for walkers or bicyclists, and the state park has promised cooperation. Other possible extensions could take place within the city limits, especially on city land along Memorial Creek and Silver Creek.
Money isn't the biggest challenge. Earlier this month, the First District of Local Governments announced that new federal funding available in our area for recreation trails is available.
It made sense to merge the rec trail committee with the park board. But let's keep expansion of our current trail near the top of the agenda.
-- Jon M. Hunter