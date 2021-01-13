All 50 state constitutions mandate that the governor give an annual (or regular) report to the state legislature on the condition of the state. This speech is most commonly referred to as the State of the State address, although it is known as the Condition of the State address in Iowa and the State of the Commonwealth address in Kentucky, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
In South Dakota, the speech is given at the beginning of the annual legislative session in January. It is followed by State of the Judiciary and State of the Tribes speeches.
Because the legislative session is just getting started, the speech naturally addresses some legislative issues. But we've always preferred a State of the State address that focuses more on the condition of South Dakota's people, economy, health and safety.
Gov. Kristi Noem's address Tuesday did just that. Although she highlighted mostly the great things going on in South Dakota, and avoided a few things that aren't going so well, she stayed on track and gave us a pretty clear picture. She highlighted a number of South Dakotans in attendance who deserved attention. Her legislative priorities were blended in appropriately.
There will be plenty of time to debate important legislative issues over the next two months. We think Noem's address set the stage correctly.
-- Jon M. Hunter