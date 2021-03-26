Lake County will have very little state-sponsored road construction this year.
That's a big change from recent years when SD-34 was completely reconstructed through the city of Madison. Although two phases were separated by a couple of years, it seemed as though there was unfinished construction for a long time.
The state Department of Transportation sets out its construction plans for the whole state each year through its Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan, or STIP. It covers four years, although usually only the upcoming year is set in stone. Future years could be modified, delayed or accelerated.
The plan does not include county, city, township or road district projects unless they involve the state.
In 2021, there is a structure replacement scheduled over North Buffalo Creek south of Lake Madison, but that's it. The next substantial project is a complete resurfacing on US-81, starting at N.W. 9th St. in Madison and extending 12 miles north to the county line. That is scheduled for 2023.
The STIP has been somewhat easier to execute over the last few years, as the Legislature and governor passed tax increases to fund projects. By and large, we've been impressed with how they've used the additional money, and we believe state roads are improving noticeably.
We recognize there are plenty of other street and road challenges ahead for local governments, but the state-sponsored projects appear to be up to date at the moment.
-- Jon M. Hunter
Publisher Emeritus