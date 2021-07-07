It's hard to keep track of all the federal funds that are flowing out of Washington, D.C., to states, local governments, businesses, schools and individuals. But a recent tranche of funding intended for South Dakota schools should help in tangible ways.
The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday it has approved emergency relief funds for South Dakota, five other states and the District of Columbia. South Dakota will receive an additional $127 million above the $254 million sent in March.
The recent funding is tied to a specific plan that was developed by the South Dakota Department of Education. The feds approved the state's plan.
There are three main areas the money is intended to address:
-- Providing educational opportunities to engage students who fell behind last school year when the coronavirus was raging. There is no question that some students didn't learn as much in the pandemic environment. And even though South Dakota schools were held almost entirely in person, there were other changes made to teaching and activities, and some students weren't able to get as much out of their school experience as others.
-- Addressing students' social, emotional and mental health needs. This is actually something that needs addressing even without a pandemic. South Dakota is partnering with the Department of Social Services to provide access to mental health services through technology to youth in remote areas of the state where access might not otherwise be possible.
-- Continuing to address teacher recruitment and retention. South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said it will be paramount to understand the pandemic's true impact on the education workforce.
The effectiveness of this funding won't be understood for a while, and perhaps not fully ever. Trying to measure effectiveness of working on emotional or mental health needs of children is very hard. And even understanding educational progress of students is challenging. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't do our best to improve the outcomes of all students, and we believe these priorities are very much worth pursuing.
-- Jon M. Hunter