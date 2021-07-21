Effective July 5, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) changed its reporting of COVID-19 numbers from a daily basis to weekly. We believe the change should be reversed and that data should be reported every morning again.
The DOH has done great work during the COVID-19 crisis in many ways, but especially in data reporting. Providing timely, transparent information about the virus is one of the best tools in fighting its spread. And while some states have been criticized for being less-than-transparent (New York, in particular), we have heard no negative comments whatsoever about South Dakota's reporting.
And it is not a small task. Since the first report of an infection in South Dakota on March 10, 2020, the DOH website concerning COVID-19 has been updated daily, seven days a week, through weekends and holidays, until it finally took a day off on Thanksgiving. Along the way, new data was added frequently, including details by county and all sorts of demographic information. When the first vaccinations occurred, the DOH started reporting that as well, with information such as county of residence, one or two shots, and which pharmaceutical.
As South Dakota active cases of COVID-19 declined sharply, from a peak of 19,360 on Nov. 14 to only 146 on June 29, the department decided to switch to weekly reporting. It seemed a good decision at the time.
But only a few weeks have passed, and the virus has surged in some places. Active cases in South Dakota have doubled to 290. In Arkansas, officials say the rapid rise of new cases and hospitalizations are "a raging forest fire" and they expect a significant outbreak in schools this fall.
If the best tool against the virus is good information, let's be fully transparent and timely. The DOH numbers are amplified through newspapers, television and other media, and South Dakotans deserve to know all the details. We respectfully ask the state Department of Health to return to daily reporting of COVID-19 numbers, in the interest of public health.
-- Jon M. Hunter