Today is Monday, June 1, and the reconstruction of S. Washington Ave. in Madison is still incomplete.
The project spent years in the planning stages and was supposed to be complete by fall 2019. Today is a beautiful sunny day, but there are more than 240 orange cones on the route and, as of 8 a.m., not a single contractor in sight.
We recognize -- but don't agree with -- the extension granted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation last fall to D&G Concrete Construction, the general contractor. Weather did not cooperate with the construction schedule, but we believe rain should not have delayed the project as long as it has.
While the finished project should be good for Madison in the long term, the months of construction had a substantial negative impact on businesses on its route. For this project in particular, other businesses were hurt even farther away, as traffic was routed around Madison completely.
And unlike the reconstruction of N.W. and N.E. 2nd Street three years earlier, this project could not keep two lanes open during the whole summer. The roadway was shut off near S.E. 4th Street for an extended period of time, and the harm to our local businesses was even worse.
Yes, the roadway is open. But as long as there are driving lanes closed and orange cones on both sides of the route, business will continue to be impacted. We urge the SDDOT to work with contractors to wrap this up promptly.
-- Jon M. Hunter