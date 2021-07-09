July starts the South Dakota peak season for West Nile Virus infections in the state. The City of Madison applied for and received a $5,000 grant from the South Dakota Department of Health for WNV prevention. However, the total amount budgeted for mosquito control is $15,500 and is an expenditure that benefits the entire community.
Madison's parks department crews have started spraying insecticide, when conditions are favorable, to control the mosquito population. Earlier this year, they treated all of the city's storm drains with larvicide, which is effective for 180 days.
For about 80% of WNV infections, individuals have few or no symptoms. About 20% of those contracting the virus develop a fever, headache, vomiting or a rash. And, less than 1% may develop serious diseases like encephalitis or meningitis. Symptoms can include neck stiffness, confusion or seizures. Anyone who develops symptoms should immediately see a healthcare provider.
In addition to the city's efforts to minimize WNV infections, individuals can take a number of actions to reduce risk personally and around their homes:
-- Empty water from buckets, tarps, toys, cemetery urns, water troughs or other containers.
-- Get rid of old tires.
-- Change water every other day in birdbaths, fountains, rain barrels and potted plant trays.
-- Drain or fill puddles and low spots with dirt or landscape to reduce standing water.
-- Treat and clean swimming pools and keep them circulating.
-- Wear long sleeves and long pants if you must be in areas with lots of mosquitoes.
-- Make sure windows and door screens are "bug tight."
-- Turn off lights that attract mosquitoes.
-- Replace outdoor lights with yellow "bug" lights."
-- Get rid of old cans, containers, pots or other water-holding containers on your property.
-- Drill holes in the bottom of containers that must be left outdoors, such as garbage cans.
-- Check your roof gutters and adjust to eliminate standing water.
-- Seal cisterns, septic tanks and fire barrels.
-- Turn over children's wading pools when not in use.
Other suggestions are available on the South Dakota Department of Health website.
Mosquito bites on their own are uncomfortable and annoying, but pairing them with the potential for WNV is good reason to take precautionary measures.
We appreciate the City of Madison for being proactive and our individual residents for their part in keeping themselves and their neighbors safe by employing mosquito prevention actions.
-- Kim Benedict