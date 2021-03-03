Madison's city commission approved a grant application

Monday on behalf of the Community Center to enhance its

after-school program (see page 2).

The Community Center has been an extraordinary Madison

success since it opened more than two decades ago, and we

could argue that the facility's after-school program is one

of the best.

When voters passed the ballot issue to build the Community

Center, one of the reasons was to build a place for young

people to go. The after-school program has far exceeded

those modest aspirations, with good supervision, activities,

swimming, games, homework, transportation and many other

great characteristics.

If you haven't been at the Community Center between 3:30 and

6 p.m. on a school day, it's worth observing. The place

jumps with excitement.

The grant application this week would provide funds to help

students with learning resources -- both materials and

tutors -- to help students meet academic standards in

subjects such as reading and math. The grant is also

expected to help teach young people about nutrition and

health, physical fitness, community service, career and

technical skills, and other developmental skills.

We're hopeful the Community Center is awarded the grant,

which could make an already successful program even better.

-- Jon M. Hunter