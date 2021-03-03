Madison's city commission approved a grant application
Monday on behalf of the Community Center to enhance its
after-school program (see page 2).
The Community Center has been an extraordinary Madison
success since it opened more than two decades ago, and we
could argue that the facility's after-school program is one
of the best.
When voters passed the ballot issue to build the Community
Center, one of the reasons was to build a place for young
people to go. The after-school program has far exceeded
those modest aspirations, with good supervision, activities,
swimming, games, homework, transportation and many other
great characteristics.
If you haven't been at the Community Center between 3:30 and
6 p.m. on a school day, it's worth observing. The place
jumps with excitement.
The grant application this week would provide funds to help
students with learning resources -- both materials and
tutors -- to help students meet academic standards in
subjects such as reading and math. The grant is also
expected to help teach young people about nutrition and
health, physical fitness, community service, career and
technical skills, and other developmental skills.
We're hopeful the Community Center is awarded the grant,
which could make an already successful program even better.
-- Jon M. Hunter