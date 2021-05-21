There's a car accident and a family member requires a blood transfusion. Or a loved one has a medical condition that requires regular blood transfusions. Most people expect that area hospitals and medical centers will have the blood when needed, but that's not always the case.
Community Blood Bank uses 500 units of blood each week to meet the needs of community patients, and they're running short of collections most days. Fortunately, blood drives are regularly scheduled, including one at Montgomery Furniture in Madison next Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2:30-5 p.m. both days.
According to Healthline.com, blood donation is safe for healthy adults. There's no risk of contracting disease as new, sterile equipment is used for each donor.
Some people may feel nauseous, lightheaded or dizzy after donating blood, but if this happens, it should only last a few minutes.
When donating, there may also be some bleeding at the site of the needle, but applying pressure and raising your arm for a couple of minutes will usually stop this.
Giving blood is a relatively painless process and by scheduling your time, you can do it efficiently. A single donation of a pint of blood can help multiple people as whole blood can be separated into red cells, platelets and plasma.
If you would like to be part of this lifesaving event, you must be at least 17 years old and weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health. You can schedule your donation time by logging onto www.cbblifeblood.org and selecting May 25/26 and Montgomery's.
Giving blood regularly is a great way to give back to the community and ensure that we have an adequate supply for regular and emergency use. One day it may be you or your loved one who has a critical need.
When you give blood, you're truly giving the gift of life. Schedule your time today.
-- Kim Benedict