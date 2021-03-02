We're excited to see the Dakota State University women's basketball team qualify for the NAIA national tournament, scheduled to begin March 12 or 13. The Trojans will learn who their first round opponent is during a selection presentation Thursday.
There are all sorts of things to like about this team. We enjoyed watching them early in the season, when they started with a modest 4-3 record. They played well together, played enthusiastic defense and supported each other.
Then the streak began.
Beginning with a big conference win over Mayville State in December, the Trojans really started putting everything together. They won the next five games by an average of 37 points each, including a 110-45 blowout of Waldorf in another conference game.
The streak extends through the regular season and through the postseason conference tournament, where the Trojans came from behind in the fourth quarter of the championship game to win.
Head coach David Moe and Assistant Coach Jamal Branco have done a terrific job with the team. This season's success has been building up through the last four years when the pair arrived.
The team now takes on unfamiliar teams in the national tournament, but we think this team will take them on with the same spirit, dedication and teamwork they have all season. We're eager to see the next games.
-- Jon M. Hunter