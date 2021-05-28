One of the signature elements of a successful community or area is activity based on vision and geared towards growth. The vision piece is driven by engaged community citizens and business leaders that know the strengths and weaknesses of their geography and infrastructure and work toward bringing in companies and jobs that are a good fit for available resources.
It was very clear at last night's Lake Area Improvement Corporation's Annual Meeting that both of these key elements, activity and engagement, are also paired with another critical component -- local investment.
Even though the evening was stormy and cool, attendance was robust in the new event tent raised at the Best Western Plus. And the people that attended were obviously invested in the success of the LAIC and the growth of Madison and the surrounding area. We can have all the natural resources in the world, but if we don't have investment and development leaders identifying, cultivating and marketing those resources growth comes to a standstill; however, there are no worries about that in Madison!
Because of the global pandemic the 2020 LAIC annual meeting was canceled, but it was clear last night that forward movement in the organization did not slow down. Continued growth and building in the industrial park have expanded our job numbers, and recognition of and problem-solving centered around workforce development and childcare are on the critical list that will continue to be addressed this year in addition to other components that are critical to economic development.
Congratulations to Global Polymer, the winner of the Growth and Achievement Award. The company relocated to Madison nearly a decade ago and continues to expand their workforce. And also to Michael Ziebell, President and CEO of the tru Shrimp Company, for his vision and quest for fruition to create Madison Bay Harbor as a supply chain element for shrimp production.
Thanks to Eric Fosheim, LAIC executive director, Kari Blom, administrative assistant, and the LAIC board and investors for hosting a great evening and planning for a bright future.
-- Kim Benedict