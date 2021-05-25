Gov. Kristi Noem announced she has asked the South Dakota Board of Regents to set policies that preserve certain educational curriculum in the state's universities. It comes as a response to a push by some to redefine some elements of American history.
Yes, the issue involves politics. It originated in political theory and is being debated in many state legislatures.
In a short space, we'll try to broadly define the issue. Much of the current debate started with something called the 1619 project created by the New York Times magazine. The number 1619 comes from the date when a slave ship first arrived at Virginia from Africa. The New York Times said, "No aspect of the country that would be formed here has been untouched by the years of slavery that followed. It is finally time to tell our story truthfully."
There is also something called Critical Race Theory, an academic movement of civil rights scholars and activists. It seeks to critically examine American law using the assumptions that "first, white supremacy (societal racism) exists and maintains power through the law, and second, that transforming the relationship between law and racial power will achieve racial emancipation," according to its Wikipedia listing.
The resistance to these movements includes academics and others who don't believe the last 400 years of American history should be redefined through a racist bias or redefined with an end goal of advancing modern liberalism.
Noem's stance, which she has also expressed to the Legislature and to K-12 schools in the state, is that academics shouldn't reject "patriotic education or downplay the positive revolution in human affairs set in motion by our Founders." She stated that "our children and grandchildren should understand the full picture of our nation's history -- our fundamental values, our greatest achievements and the long struggles to overcome injustice as well. Our next generation must also learn about our triumphs as well as our mistakes, with those mistakes being examined in context."
Like many political issues, this topic does fall along liberal/conservative lines and along Democrat/Republican lines. As such, it will not likely go away, but swing back and forth based on which political party holds sway at the time.
Noem, a conservative, rejects the ideas of the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory. Her letter, however, does make some fundamental points about public education. She wants the Regents to see if the state is using funds to advance these projects, which may require or compel students to personally affirm, adopt or adhere to any such beliefs or tenets. She asks the Regents to determine if South Dakota's post-secondary public institutions remain a place of learning, not indoctrination.
We'll all hear more about this debate in the future, with politics at the center of it all.
-- Jon M. Hunter