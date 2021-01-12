There is some speculation of further protests and possible violence at state Capitols, following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.
We emphasize this is speculation, but follows warnings from the Federal Bureau of Investigation about possible armed protests at all 50 state Capitols any time before the inauguration of Joe Biden at noon Jan. 20.
Most or all state Capitols are boosting security in anticipation, deploying National Guard units, SWAT teams and extra police officers. Some Capitols are allowing some staffers -- even legislators -- to work remotely to avoid injuries.
The possible protests appear to be based on the same basis as the U.S. Capitol riot, that the presidential election was somehow rigged, despite the lack of evidence.
We don't know if South Dakota is planning increased security for the state Capitol building, in which the 2021 legislative begins Tuesday. It comes one year after new security procedures were put in place after the Legislature passed -- and Gov. Kristi Noem signed -- a bill allowing people to bring firearms into the Capitol. We understand some South Dakota legislators will have guns with them on the floor of the House and Senate.
We don't have any insight as to either the likelihood of a violent protest or if procedures are in place to protect people and property. But we would strongly encourage appropriate measures to minimize the possibility of injury or damage.
-- Jon M. Hunter