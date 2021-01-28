We've read stories about embezzlement cases in South Dakota for many years, and we're concerned about the process of conviction and punishment.
Embezzlement is a type of financial fraud, typically a theft of assets by a person entrusted to care for the assets. For example, a bookkeeper with responsibility for the funds of a a business or nonprofit diverts money to their own personal accounts.
In South Dakota, there have been widely publicized embezzlements (such as the Sioux Empire Fair or farmers' elevators) as well as those that never are known publicly. In some cases, criminal charges or filed, while others who are caught are merely required to return the money.
One of the problems with embezzlement is that convictions and substantial punishments are rare. Most embezzlements are never discovered. Many of the ones that are discovered by a business owner don't go to law enforcement, sometimes because the owner doesn't want the bad publicity.
Sometimes charges aren't brought because the owner realizes the sentence may only include probation and a promise of restitution. Of course, the embezzler rarely saves the stolen money; it is more likely gambled away or spent.
In some cases, the punishment is based on what the criminal does with the stolen money. It seems that punishment is harsher if the thief spend the money on luxury cars, vacations and the like. If they give it to relatives to pay bills or go to college, the punishment seems much less.
We noticed a news story this morning about a Florida man who illegally received more than $1.9 million in coronavirus relief funds and purchased a luxury car, pickup truck and a swimming pool for his house. Prosecutors will use the luxury purchases as part of their case.
We think it should be unnecessary to describe the use of the stolen money to obtain a conviction. On the other hand, we recognize that juries may be more likely to convict if the money is spent more selfishly.
We're not sure how to solve this dilemma. But prosecution of embezzlement -- and the punishment -- should be based ultimately on the theft and not the use of money later.
-- Jon M. Hunter