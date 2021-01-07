The South Dakota Department of Health has clarified its plan for widespread coronavirus vaccinations in the state and the priority in which they are given.
We have confidence in the plan and optimism that it will be as effective as possible.
The plan is broken into phases and groups. We're in the midst of Phase 1, and have basically finished group 1A, which includes frontline health-care workers and long-term care facility health-are workers. They deserve to be first.
We're now in the midst of Group 1B, which includes long-term care facility residents, mostly older citizens who are most at-risk to die from COVID-19. And we've started Group 1C, which includes non-frontline health-care workers, like laboratory techs and clinic staff, as well as those who work in law enforcement and correctional facilities.
As of Thursday morning, more than 31,000 South Dakotans have been vaccinated, including almost 1,000 who have received the required second dose. In Lake County, 329 persons have been vaccinated, including 32 who have received the second dose.
Group 1C is fairly large and will take time to get through. This group includes people with two or more underlying medical conditions, teachers and other school staffs, persons over age 65, those in other congregate living facilities and funeral home workers.
This prioritization plan appears to be well considered and delivers the most impact right away. Other states have similar plans -- maybe even exactly the same -- although we heard of one state that was going to go strictly by age, starting with the oldest residents.
A few other details that also make sense: a person won't be vaccinated if they have had COVID-19 in the last 14 days, if they have had an antibody infusion in the last 90 days, if they are allergic to any compound in the vaccine and so on.
We have a lot of faith in this plans and believe it will serve the public health in the best way possible.
-- Jon M. Hunter