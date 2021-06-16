We're excited to see all the summer activity at Dakota State University this month. Not all summers are busy on campus, and the 2020 season was completely shut down due to COVID-19.
This year seems to be making up for lost time. A range of academic and athletic camps, as well as other activities, are bringing people to Madison. Campers stay in residence halls and typically eat at the Trojan Center, but families also are appearing at the beginning and ending of many camps, staying in local hotels and eating at restaurants in town.
Among the most prominent events this year are "GenCyber" camps, which teach cybersecurity basics in many forms, including hacking, fixing and preventing attacks. Three different camps are each a week long: GenCyber Teachers, GenCyber Co-ed and GenCyber Girls.
Athletic camps include baseball, basketball, volleyball, football and strength & conditioning. Some camps are designed for individual athletes, while others are designed for teams from area schools or for independent squads.
A Leadership Conference for 4-H teens will include workshops, presentations and community service projects. It's the first time that camp has been on the DSU campus.
In addition, DSU is providing two months of temporary housing for a local industry which has brought workers to Madison to help with a surge of work. It's a great service provided by the university at a time of need.
We're very happy about the activity, excitement and economic boost these camps bring to our area.
-- Jon M. Hunter