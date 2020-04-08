One hundred thirty years ago this week, the Madison Daily Leader began publishing. We're honored to have served Madison and Lake County for all these years.
A predecessor newspaper known as the Lake County Leader was started as a weekly 10 years earlier in 1880 at the town of Herman, on the shore of Lake Herman. Just a year later, the town and its newspaper packed up and moved to "new" Madison at its present location.
At the same time, a weekly newspaper called the Madison Sentinel also packed up from its location on the shore of Lake Madison and moved to the newly merged town.
Other weekly newspapers sprung up around the county, with now-forgotten names such as the Chester Tribune, Ramona Times, Wentworth Progress and Winfred Dispatch.
Based on the growing population and economy of Madison, the Daily Leader converted to a daily publication in 1890 and the Sentinel followed suit in 1893.
The optimism and the spirit of the times were reflected in the first edition of the Daily Leader, as publisher J.F. Stahl described new homes, new businesses and new activities. He said a growing community like Madison deserved a daily newspaper.
We're still optimistic about Madison's future, despite the extraordinary challenge the community is facing during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. We still believe Madison deserves a daily newspaper, in all its print and electronic forms, to fulfill its mission to provide news, information and opinions. We respectfully ask the community to continue its support by subscribing and advertising.
-- Jon M. Hunter
