While many people enjoy the five lakes in our area, the water quality still needs to be improved. There may be a new tool for us to use.
At issue are excess amounts of phosphorus and nitrates. These are naturally occurring in our area, but additional amounts come from a variety of sources -- animal waste and fertilizers are most prominent.
Those excess amounts, in turn, cause annual algae blooms that vary in severity, from mild to a serious health hazard. The natural flow of the lakes, starting with Lake Herman and heading southeast, can help by moving phosphorus and nitrates downstream, but new inputs keep phosphorus and nitrate levels high.
There are a number of ways to reduce these amounts, including grassy strips along shorelines and creeks, animal waste systems for agricultural operations, education programs to encourage citizens to keep excess fertilizers and soaps from entering the watershed, and more.
But researchers at the University of Minnesota have seen very promising results from studies involving the planting of Kernza, a relatively new, perennial wheat variety near sites with excessive nitrate levels.
In the study, the soil and water near some of the most polluted wells in Minnesota are almost entirely clean three years after Kernza was planted on the surface. The test was conducted just west of Brainerd on a few acres immediately surrounding wells within corn and soybean fields. Over the past three years, it cut nitrate contamination from the cornfields by 96% and from soybeans by 86%. The study was conducted in an effort to reduce nitrates in drinking water, but would likely apply to surface water as well.
Wheat is a cash crop, which could make it profitable for farmers to grow in selected areas. The goal isn't to replace corn or soybeans, but to rotate in Kernza for a few years or to plant the wheat on targeted areas. The wheat would potentially become a profitable buffer, preventing fertilizers from leeching into water supplies while keeping the land in production. Perhaps organizations and governments interested in improving water quality in local lakes could work with farmers to get this program started.
The path to success in improving water quality means using every possible tool we have to help reduce phosphorus and nitrate levels. Perhaps Kernza can help.
-- Jon M. Hunter