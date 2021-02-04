United States Senate committee appointments were announced this week, and the two senators from South Dakota scored excellent assignments that will involve both the nation and South Dakota.
The smaller number of senators (100) compared to the number of representatives (435) means that each senator will have more committee assignments compared to a house member. Even so, South Dakota senators are largely on the right ones.
Each committee assignment has subcommittees associated with it. In some cases, those subcommittee can accomplish more than the committee itself.
Sen. John Thune will serve on:
-- Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry
-- Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation
-- Committee on Finance
Thune's agriculture assignment includes the subcommittee on Rural Development, an important issue for South Dakota. He will also chair the subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet, a particularly good place considering the interests of Dakota State University in Madison. Thune's finance committee assignment includes subcommittee work on health care and international trade, both critical issues for our state.
Sen. Mike Rounds' assignments include:
-- Committee on Armed Services
-- Committee on Foreign Relations
-- Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs
-- Committee on Veterans' Affairs
-- Committee on Indian Affairs
Rounds has been deeply involved in the Armed Services committee, and he will chair the subcommittee on Cybersecurity, another important assignment concerning Dakota State University. He will also work to strengthen Ellsworth Air Force Base in western South Dakota through this committee.
Rounds has pointed out that South Dakota is home to one of the largest populations of veterans per capita, making his Veterans' Affairs assignment important.. He's worked to secure a better future for the Hot Springs VA. And the Indian Affairs assignment is clearly important to South Dakota.
We're eager to see accomplishments out of these committees and the Senate as a whole. Perhaps a 50/50 party split in the Senate will lead to good compromises and legislation that will move our country ahead.
-- Jon M. Hunter