It's hard to believe that in America in 2021 there are people who are hungry. We are a nation of plenty and yet we have populations of adults and children who are nutritionally challenged. In most communities, and certainly in Madison, there is an avenue for individuals to receive food parcels to supplement their grocery purchases or, in some cases, to provide for their core food needs.
Feeding South Dakota, a non-profit organization, is a mobile food pantry that distributes food and produce in Madison on the second Monday of each month. The organization operates with assistance from two national commodity programs. The Emergency Food Assistance Program is a federal program and assists with supplementing the diets of low-income Americans by providing emergency food assistance at no cost. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program works to improve the health of low-income persons age 60 years or older by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA foods.
This month, Feeding South Dakota distributed food parcels to about 100 recipients, so clearly there is a need. And that need can be rooted in insufficient income, no income or lack of support due to illness or disability. Whatever the reason, all Americans should have access to food and a hand up. In many cases, the need may be temporary and the food distribution acts as a bridge until an individual can once again be self-sufficient.
In addition to the distributions, FSD works across the state with 275 local partners that include food pantries, shelters, children's backpack programs and meal sites.
Organizations like Feeding South Dakota make a difference in the lives of those who face food insecurity. Our thanks go out to the FSD staff and the volunteers who make the program work.
The next distributions are scheduled on Aug. 9 and Sept. 12 from 1:45-2:45 p.m. in the parking lot at the 4-H grounds on S. Egan Ave.
-- Kim Benedict